Insider Selling: Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) CFO Sells $44,446.32 in Stock

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CIDM stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

