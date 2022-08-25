Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells 5,809 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $370,614.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.8 %

DoorDash stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

