Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $1,002,150.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $64.12 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Mizuho lowered their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

