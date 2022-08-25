Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $1,002,150.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DASH opened at $64.12 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
