Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Sells $191,560.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

