Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells $217,074.65 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.