Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $147,108.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average is $315.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.