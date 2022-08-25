Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 53,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 92,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

Insig AI Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £24.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00.

Get Insig AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insig AI

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,041.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $8,500,000.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.