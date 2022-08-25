Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.77. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares in the company, valued at $386,707,241.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,151. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

