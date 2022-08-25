Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NSIT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.57. 203,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,976,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,032.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,976,167.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,607 shares of company stock worth $14,169,151. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

