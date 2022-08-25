Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,589.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077389 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,940,639 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

