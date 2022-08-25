InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases $67,805.00 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $67,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,610.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on InspireMD from $9.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
