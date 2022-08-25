Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.01. 2,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,110. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

