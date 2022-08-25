International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

