Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60.10 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $60.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00029321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767269 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016367 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,529,357 coins and its circulating supply is 255,831,541 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
