Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPG. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 90,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

