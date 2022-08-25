Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after buying an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

