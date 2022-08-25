Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

