Intersect Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $194.16 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.