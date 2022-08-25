inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,464. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

