Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 182,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,357. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

