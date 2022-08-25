Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. WNS comprises about 3.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of WNS worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WNS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 1,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

