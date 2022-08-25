Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,609 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 113,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -202.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

