Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 3,850,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after buying an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after buying an additional 1,295,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after buying an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

