Intrua Financial LLC Buys 629 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.33.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

