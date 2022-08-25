Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.35 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average is $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

