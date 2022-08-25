Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

