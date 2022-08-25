Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,620 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

