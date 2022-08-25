Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in PPL by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

