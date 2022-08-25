Intrua Financial LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

