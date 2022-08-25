Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

