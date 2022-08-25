Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q1 guidance to $1.14-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.
Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.25 on Thursday, reaching $459.52. 11,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,735. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.48 and a 200-day moving average of $439.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
