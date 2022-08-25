Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 69.1% in August

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PLW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,928. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 550.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,352,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after buying an additional 1,144,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 246,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $5,517,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter.

