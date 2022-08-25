Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 69.1% in August

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
PLW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,928. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.