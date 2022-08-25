Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 328.6% in August

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,790,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000.
Shares of ADRE stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $53.81.
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
