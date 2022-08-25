Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 2,481.1% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 2,481.1% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,088. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

