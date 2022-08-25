Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $68.79. Approximately 1,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

