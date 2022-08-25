Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

