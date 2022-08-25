Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.15. 985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.