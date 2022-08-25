Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 2,320.0% in August

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 2,320.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBWY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

