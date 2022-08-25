Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 99,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

