Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

