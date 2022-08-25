Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.40 and last traded at $105.78. Approximately 9,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 4,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30.

