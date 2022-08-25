Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 25th (ABT, ARTNA, ASYS, AVEVF, BFFBF, BIFF, CBRE, FLNG, GDS, HUFAF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 25th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biffa (LON:BIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 465 ($5.62).

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $32.80 price target on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Fubon Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

