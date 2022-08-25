Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

