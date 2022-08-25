Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.