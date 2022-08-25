Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $360.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
