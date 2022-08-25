Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $360.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

