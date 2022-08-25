iRobot (IRBT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a “market perform” rating.

8/15/2022 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $61.00.

8/5/2022 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/14/2022 – iRobot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 758,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

