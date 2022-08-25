iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.29 and last traded at C$28.33. 75,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 71,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.