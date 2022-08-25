iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,725,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,340,000 after purchasing an additional 625,489 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 6,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,449. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

