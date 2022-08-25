iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,506 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $111,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.13. 6,742,862 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

