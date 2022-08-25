iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,862 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52.

